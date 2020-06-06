Saturday, June 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lenovo launches 11-inch Chromebook 3 with 4GB RAM for $229.99

Lenovo has launched the 11-inch Chromebook 3 at a starting price of $229.99. The new device features HD display with narrow bezels that will give quality entertainment viewing


FP TrendingJun 06, 2020 14:51:47 IST

Lenovo has launched the 11-inch Chromebook 3 at a starting price of $229.99. The new device features HD display with narrow bezels that will give quality entertainment viewing. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The 11.6-inch display sports resolution of 1366 x 768 anti-glare and gets up to 250 nits of brightness.

Lenovo launches 11-inch Chromebook 3 with 4GB RAM for 9.99

Representational image. Reuters.

The device runs Chrome OS which will get updates till 2026. It is lightweight and portable. The gadget weighs 2.47lbs (1.12kg).

According to a report by 9TO5 Google, Lenovo Chromebook 3 is not a 2-in-1. It does not have a touchscreen and the display is on a 180-degree hinge, which means that it can lay completely flat on a table, but it can’t flip all the way around.

The device comes with a single USB-A port, two USB-C 3.1 ports that allows you to transfer data, stream multimedia and charge devices all at the same time.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 also has a MicroSD card slot, an audio jack and a pair of stereo speakers.

It comes with a 3-cell 42Wh battery which ships with a 45W AC adapter. The gadget also sports a 720 pixel HD camera.

As for connectivity, Lenovo Chromebook 3 includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The laptop comes in a two-tone Onyx Black colour with textured finish.

A report by The Verge mentions that the latest Lenovo laptop may seem interesting for people looking for a secondary device to use around the house, or students who need something to carry around in their backpacks.

The new model supersedes the existing 14-inch Chromebook 3 that is sold for $249. However, it is currently not available on Lenovo’s store, the report added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i with Windows 10, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, unveiled

May 28, 2020
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i with Windows 10, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, unveiled
Google rolls out ‘Chat’ service as Progressive Web App that will give 'a faster and more secure experience'

Google

Google rolls out ‘Chat’ service as Progressive Web App that will give 'a faster and more secure experience'

May 29, 2020
Thanks to ASUS, the first AMD Ryzen 9-based laptops will be coming to India next month: Exclusive

ASUS

Thanks to ASUS, the first AMD Ryzen 9-based laptops will be coming to India next month: Exclusive

May 25, 2020
MSI Prestige 14 A10SC laptop review: Appealing design, unappealing performance

MSI Prestige 14

MSI Prestige 14 A10SC laptop review: Appealing design, unappealing performance

May 27, 2020
Xiaomi confirms the launch of new 'Mi Notebook' on 11 June: Here's how to watch it live

Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirms the launch of new 'Mi Notebook' on 11 June: Here's how to watch it live

Jun 01, 2020
Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life, Xiaomi teases ahead of India launch on 11 June

Mi Notebook

Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life, Xiaomi teases ahead of India launch on 11 June

Jun 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020