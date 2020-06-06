FP Trending

Lenovo has launched the 11-inch Chromebook 3 at a starting price of $229.99. The new device features HD display with narrow bezels that will give quality entertainment viewing. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The 11.6-inch display sports resolution of 1366 x 768 anti-glare and gets up to 250 nits of brightness.

The device runs Chrome OS which will get updates till 2026. It is lightweight and portable. The gadget weighs 2.47lbs (1.12kg).

According to a report by 9TO5 Google, Lenovo Chromebook 3 is not a 2-in-1. It does not have a touchscreen and the display is on a 180-degree hinge, which means that it can lay completely flat on a table, but it can’t flip all the way around.

The device comes with a single USB-A port, two USB-C 3.1 ports that allows you to transfer data, stream multimedia and charge devices all at the same time.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 also has a MicroSD card slot, an audio jack and a pair of stereo speakers.

It comes with a 3-cell 42Wh battery which ships with a 45W AC adapter. The gadget also sports a 720 pixel HD camera.

As for connectivity, Lenovo Chromebook 3 includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The laptop comes in a two-tone Onyx Black colour with textured finish.

A report by The Verge mentions that the latest Lenovo laptop may seem interesting for people looking for a secondary device to use around the house, or students who need something to carry around in their backpacks.

The new model supersedes the existing 14-inch Chromebook 3 that is sold for $249. However, it is currently not available on Lenovo’s store, the report added.