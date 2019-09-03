tech2 News Staff

Lenovo is expected to launch its upcoming smartphones—K10 Note and Lenovo A6 on 5 September in India. Ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has revealed all the specifications of the smartphones. The availability and the pricing of the device are still under wraps.

Lenovo K10 Note specs

As per the Flipkart listing, Lenovo K10 Note will feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that will house the front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and is packed with a 4,050 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

On the camera front, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 16 MP primary sensor along with 8 MP and 5 MP camera sensors. The site suggests that the rear camera will support 2x optical zoom. The smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing camera. Lenovo K10 Note features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be available in two colour variants — Knight Black and Stardust Blue.

Lenovo A6

Lenovo A6 will feature a 6.09-inch HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will also sport a waterdrop notch at the front. As per the listing, it will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The smartphone will pack with a 4,000mAh battery that will support 10W fast charging.

On the back, it sports a fingerprint sensor and also allows face unlock. In terms of optics, this smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup that will include 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP sensor. On the front, there is a 5 MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be available in two colour options — black and blue.

