tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has launched a new laptop― IdeaPad Slim 3. As the name suggests, the highlight of the laptop is its sleek form factor and lightweight. Additionally, it comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option. The laptop is now available for purchase online.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 pricing, availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced between Rs 26,990 and Rs 40,990. It comes in Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colour variants.

The laptop is now available for purchase on Amazon, Lenovo's website, and all Lenovo exclusive stores.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes in two 14-inch and 15-inch Full HD IPS display options with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. The laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processor and offers hybrid storage with SSD and HDD options.

For connectivity, it comes with WiFi 6 connectivity and two USB 3.1 ports. As per the company, it also comes with a webcam privacy shutter that can be closed when not in use. The laptop also features a fingerprint reader option along with the power button.

In terms of battery, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers up to 8.5 hours of battery life in one single charge.