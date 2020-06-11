Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers up to 8.5 hours of battery life in one single charge.


tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2020 16:22:48 IST

Lenovo has launched a new laptop― IdeaPad Slim 3. As the name suggests, the highlight of the laptop is its sleek form factor and lightweight. Additionally, it comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option. The laptop is now available for purchase online.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 pricing, availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced between Rs 26,990 and Rs 40,990. It comes in Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colour variants.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,990

Lenovo IdaePad Slim 3

The laptop is now available for purchase on Amazon, Lenovo's website, and all Lenovo exclusive stores.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes in two 14-inch and 15-inch Full HD IPS display options with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. The laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processor and offers hybrid storage with SSD and HDD options.

For connectivity, it comes with WiFi 6 connectivity and two USB 3.1 ports. As per the company, it also comes with a webcam privacy shutter that can be closed when not in use. The laptop also features a fingerprint reader option along with the power button.

In terms of battery, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers up to 8.5 hours of battery life in one single charge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020