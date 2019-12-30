tech2 News Staff

PC maker Lenovo's latest smartwatch, called the Carme HW25P, is now available to buy on Amazon India for Rs 3,499. The watch was earlier only available on Flipkart and Croma.

The Lenovo Carme HW25P comes with a 1.3-inch IPS colour display in a square form factor. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It will be available in two colours, black and green.

Some of the major features offered by the Lenovo Carme HW25P include:

Dedicated heart-rate monitor which gives heart rate and health status monitoring.

Sleep monitor gives you an idea of your sleeping patterns with real-time sleep monitoring.

Dedicated pedometer to record your activity data in real time.

Eight sports mode including skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, cycling and more.

Smart notifications to count your steps, reminding you to stand up regularly, call and SMS notification.

Search for phone feature.

The Lenovo Carme supports Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Lenovo claims that the Carme battery life lasts for seven days with a standby time of 25 days.

Earlier this year, Lenovo had also launched a digital watch called the Lenovo Ego. It weighs 42 g, features a black rubber buckle strap, and has a 42 mm anti-shine reflective display and night light mode.

Lenovo Ego comes with a heart rate monitor, that offers 24 hours real-time monitoring, through different activities like cycling, running and other exercises, in the day. At night too, the smartwatch tracks your sleep and sleeping patterns yo helps you set a sleep schedule. And to wake up in the morning, it also comes with an alarm clock.

