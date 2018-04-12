Refreshing its ThinkPad laptop series, Lenovo has just announced its latest T, X and L series notebooks in India, which are powered by latest 8th-generation Intel Core processors.

Lenovo has also launched the premium ThinkPad X1 Carbon which the company claims to be the lightest 14-inch laptop in the world alongside the X1 Yoga, a convertible with an integrated pen and Global LTE-A support.

The 6th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon which was unveiled at CES earlier this year will retail for a starting price of Rs 1,21,000 while the ThinkPad X1 Yoga begins at Rs 1,26,000. Both premium offerings will be available across retail outlets starting today, while online sales begin on Lenovo's online store next month.

Apart from its two premium devices, Lenovo also updated its X series laptops, which include the ThinkPad X280 and ThinkPad X380 Yoga that now boast of rapid charging capabilities apart from being more durable than the previous generation. The new ThinkPad X280 starts at a price of Rs 73,000, while the ThinkPad X380 Yoga comes in at Rs 87,000. Both will be available for sale later this month.

The updated ThinkPad T-Series, on the other hand, includes three variants - the ThinkPad T480 priced at Rs 69,000; the ThinkPad T480s which begins at Rs 86,000 and the ThinkPad T580 which starts at Rs 74,000. All three notebooks now feature a fingerprint scanner, IR cameras reader and Lenovo's ThinkShutter camera privacy to protect user data. The ThinkPad T580 also gets optional discrete graphics, which is capable of powering a premium UHD display.

The new L-series lineup includes the ThinkPad L380 Yoga (starting at Rs 61,000), ThinkPad L380 (starting at RS 65,000), ThinkPad L480 (starting at Rs 54,000) and the ThinkPad L580 (starting at Rs 55,000). The notebooks come in 13-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch options with a docking solution. The ThinkPad L580 also gets discrete AMD graphics. Similar to the T-Series notebooks, the L-Series will also hit stores later this month.