FP Trending

Czech Republic-based Leitners is all set to launch its first hybrid smartwatch named Ad Maiora at SEW (Salon Exceptional Watches) this month. The watch fair will take place in Prague, which is the capital of the Czech Republic.

Leitners Ad Maiora smartwatch: What we know so far

The new hybrid smartwatch is said to function as a conventional watch but with smart features. Ad Maira, which is Latin for "towards greater things", comes with a smart circuit with chips and sensors to enable smart features.

These include heart rate monitoring, GPS, step tracking, and activity tracking (including biking, hiking, running, swimming and more). The watch will also support Bluetooth 5.0, notifications and the company's app for more controls.

It will come with an electrophoretic display (or e-paper display) and is built on an automatic movement, Miyota 9039 caliber. There's also support for a "non-distracting graphical schedule". The watch will sync with a user's calendar and display the busy periods of a day with stripes around the screen. Users will be notified of the event once the hour hand moves into the highlighted area.

For the uninitiated, Leitners rose to fame via crowdfunding, with initial supporters numbering over 450. Its Kickstarter campaign grabbed the eyeballs of popular publications such as Forbes, CzechCrunch and Refresher. It even got third place at the Creative Business Cup 2021 national finals for being one of the most creative start-ups in the Czech Republic.

The new Ad Maiora hybrid smartwatch will be unveiled during the SEW event, scheduled for 22 and 23 October. The watch is expected to shipping in February 2022.

Meanwhile, people can visit Leitners stores in Prague to get a look at the watch's prototype. More details on the same will be revealed at the event.