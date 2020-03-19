tech2 News Staff

Leica has launched an M10 Monochrom camera that has a 40 MP full-frame black and white sensors. This is the third camera with monochrom-only mirrorless camera. This camera is part of Leica's M10 lineup and is priced at Rs 6,75,000 in India. The Leica M10 Monochrom is available on pre-order.

The M10 monochrom camera has a broad sensitivity range of ISO 160 to ISO 100000. As per the company, it will capture "finely grained rendition of details and no disturbing artifacts". The company has also claimed that it has the inaudible shutter and quietest shutter release as compared to the other M-Cameras.

Leica says that the M10 Monochrom's technical details and the handling concept are identical to those of the serial production M10-P.

The M10 Monochrom has an unobtrusive design. The camera has no Leica red dot logo on the front and features only the engraved logotype ‘Leica M10 Monochrom’ on the top plate. The consistent omission of colour-filled engravings is a design element that additionally emphasises the black-and-white character of the camera.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.