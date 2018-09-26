Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 14:00 IST

Leica launches FOTOS app at Photokina 2018, calls it 'the gallery in your pocket'

The Leica FOTOS app is aimed to be the standalone app for the entire ecosystem.

Along with announcing its new L mount in alliance with Panasonic at Photokina 2018, Leica also launched a new app called FOTOS, which it touts as 'the gallery in your pocket'.

Currently, Leica is working on rolling out a beta test version of the app. Leica owners will be able to take the app for a spin before the release. As per the announcement on Wednesday, FOTOS’ public release is scheduled to take place on 24 October. The app will be available on iOS as well as Android platform.

Leica FOTOS app.

Basically, the FOTOS app is meant to replace all the different apps that Leica has and be standalone for its entire ecosystem. As DigitalCameraWorld reports, Stefan Daniel, Leica's Global Director Product Division announced at the event that the FOTOS app has been "redesigned from scratch to match the design our customers know and love from our hardware".

The FOTOS app lets you control supported Leica cameras remotely, as well as transfer files (DNG and JPG formats). The app also allows users to access exposure data, and check sharpness at 100 percent view.

Initially, the apps will support Leica S, SL, M10 and the newly announced S3. Eventually, the support for other models will roll out as well.

