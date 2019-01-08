tech2 News Staff

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, Nvidia announced the mid-range GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. And now, Lenovo has unveiled two new gaming laptops – Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 – that will be powered by Nvidia's new graphics card.

Legion Y740 specifications

The Legion Y740 comes in 15 and 17-inch variants. Both variants come with two CPU models, one with 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, the other with the 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8300H processor. While the larger variant is powered by GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q or GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics options, the 15-inch Y530 will have only the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. For the uninitiated, the Max-Q processors allow for thinner laptops, though they are less powerful than the regular desktop versions.

The Y740 has three RAM variants with 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB DDR4 options, that offer 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage, respectively.

Further, the Y740 gaming laptop packs in a 144 Hz full HD display with a brightness level of 300 nits. The 15-inch model, though, offers brightness level of 500 nits. The display also has G-Sync support that allows smoother gaming performance with fewer artefacts. The laptop also gives users the option for a Dolby Vision HDR 400, 500-nit display.

Legion Y540 specifications

The Legion Y540, on the other hand, gets a more typical 15.6-inch full HD display with the option for a 144 Hz version with Dolby Vision HDR. It has an IPS antiglare screen with a 300 nits brightness level. The Y540 is also powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, with options for 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB DDR4 RAM, with storage of up to 512 GB PCIe SSD or 2 TB HDD.

Further, according to a report by CNET, the Legion Y740 will be priced starting $1,750 for the 15-inch and $1,950 for the 17-inch and will be available in February. The 15-inch Y540 arrives later in May starting at $930.

