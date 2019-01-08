Tuesday, January 08, 2019 Back to
Legion Y740, Y540 gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX graphics announced at CES 2019

Both of these gaming laptops will be available in the market by Spring 2019.

tech2 News Staff Jan 08, 2019 10:38 AM IST

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, Nvidia announced the mid-range GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. And now, Lenovo has unveiled two new gaming laptops – Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 – that will be powered by Nvidia's new graphics card.

Legion Y740 specifications

The Legion Y740 comes in 15 and 17-inch variants. Both variants come with two CPU models, one with 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, the other with the 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8300H processor. While the larger variant is powered by GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q or GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics options, the 15-inch Y530 will have only the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. For the uninitiated, the Max-Q processors allow for thinner laptops, though they are less powerful than the regular desktop versions.

The Y740 has three RAM variants with 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB DDR4 options, that offer 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage, respectively.

The lid of the Y530 features an interesting design. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

The lid of the Y530 features an interesting design. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Further, the Y740 gaming laptop packs in a 144 Hz full HD display with a brightness level of 300 nits. The 15-inch model, though, offers brightness level of 500 nits. The display also has G-Sync support that allows smoother gaming performance with fewer artefacts. The laptop also gives users the option for a Dolby Vision HDR 400, 500-nit display.

Legion Y540 specifications

The Legion Y540, on the other hand, gets a more typical 15.6-inch full HD display with the option for a 144 Hz version with Dolby Vision HDR. It has an IPS antiglare screen with a 300 nits brightness level. The Y540 is also powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, with options for 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB DDR4 RAM, with storage of up to 512 GB PCIe SSD or 2 TB HDD.

Further, according to a report by CNET, the Legion Y740 will be priced starting $1,750 for the 15-inch and $1,950 for the 17-inch and will be available in February. The 15-inch Y540 arrives later in May starting at $930.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

Disclaimer: Tech2 was invited to CES 2019 by Lenovo. All expenses related to travel and accommodation have been borne by Lenovo.

 

