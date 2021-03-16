Tuesday, March 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Legality of new rules framed by govt to regulate OTT, social media platforms questioned by parliamentary panel

Some members and the chairman of the parliamentary committee asked a number of questions to the officials like whether these rules are in conformity with the legal framework.


Press Trust of IndiaMar 16, 2021 14:02:27 IST

Some members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Monday questioned the legality of new rules framed by the government to regulate OTT and social media platforms. Tightening the rules governing social media and streaming companies, the Centre had announced last month the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code applicable on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video among others.

Top officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday deposed before the parliamentary panel on "intermediary guidelines in the context of examination of the subject review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification."

The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Legality of new rules framed by govt to regulate OTT, social media platforms questioned by parliamentary panel

Social media app icons

Some members and the chairman asked a number of questions to the officials like whether these rules are in conformity with the legal framework, sources in the panel said.

MPs from different parties in the panel also grilled the officials as to why the regulatory mechanism consists of only bureaucrats and not representatives of civil society, judiciary and professionals, they said.

According to sources, members also asked the officials whether they had consulted stakeholders before bringing these rules.

Briefing the members of the panel, government officials justified the need for such rules in changing times and also explained the rationale behind them.

The new rules or guidelines require social media and streaming platforms to take down contentious content quickly, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist investigations.

Beyond streaming and messaging platforms, the new rules also set code for digital publishers of news and current affairs content, requiring them to disclose their ownership and other information.

Union IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the guidelines for intermediaries and ethics code for digital media are designed to curb misuse of social media platforms as well as streaming services and disclose the first originator of the mischievous information and remove, within 24 hours, content depicting nudity or morphed pictures of women.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Batla House encounter case: Congress, TMC raising doubts is 'pure vote bank politics', says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Mar 09, 2021
Batla House encounter case: Congress, TMC raising doubts is 'pure vote bank politics', says Ravi Shankar Prasad
How to use MyHeritage's deep nostalgia feature to animate old pictures

Deep Nostalgia

How to use MyHeritage's deep nostalgia feature to animate old pictures

Mar 02, 2021
Aamir Khan quits social media a day after 56th birthday: 'Have decided to drop the pretence'

Bollywood

Aamir Khan quits social media a day after 56th birthday: 'Have decided to drop the pretence'

Mar 16, 2021
Ratan Tata pays tribute to Tata Group founder JN Tata on birth anniversary, shares picture with mentor

NewsTracker

Ratan Tata pays tribute to Tata Group founder JN Tata on birth anniversary, shares picture with mentor

Mar 03, 2021
Netflix introduces Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like collection of funny videos for mobile users

Netflix

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like collection of funny videos for mobile users

Mar 04, 2021
India must take cue from Australian model of maintaining power balance between Big Tech, digital news media

InMyOpinion

India must take cue from Australian model of maintaining power balance between Big Tech, digital news media

Mar 08, 2021

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021