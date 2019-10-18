Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lebenon withdraws plan to charge a fee on WhatsApp calls as the country faces its biggest protests

The protests have been fuelled by stagnant economic conditions exacerbated by a financial crisis.


ReutersOct 18, 2019 12:58:26 IST

Demonstrators and police clashed in Lebanon on Thursday as thousands of people rallied against the government’s handling of an economic crisis, in one of the biggest protests the country has seen in years

Lebenon withdraws plan to charge a fee on WhatsApp calls as the country faces its biggest protests

A photo illustration shows a chain and a padlock in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo January 13, 2017. Reuters

The government-backed down from plans, announced hours earlier, to tax voice calls made through the Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging software as people vented their anger at the political elite in the second nationwide protests in less than a month.

Protesters blocked roads across Lebanon with burning tyres and security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators in central Beirut early on Friday, Lebanese media said. Dozens of people were wounded, the Red Cross said. Lebanon’s internal security forces said 60 police were wounded.

“I was sitting at home and I saw the people on the move and so I came out,” said Cezar Shaaya, an accountant protesting in Beirut. “I am married, I have mortgage payments due every month and I am not working. It’s the state’s fault.”

Throughout Thursday night, crowds gathered in the capital Beirut’s Riad al-Solh square, some waving Lebanese flags and singing.

“The people want to topple the regime,” they chanted.

Nearby, dozens of young men on motorcycles circled a main crossroad and set tyres on fire, some of them ripping out billboards to toss them into the rising flames.

The protests have been fuelled by stagnant economic conditions exacerbated by a financial crisis in one of the world’s most heavily indebted states.

The government, which has declared a state of “economic emergency”, is seeking ways to narrow its gaping deficit.

A protester burning tyres in the southern village of Tel Nhas said: “We are asking for jobs, for our rights, electricity, water, we are demanding education”

Lebanon faces high debt, stagnant growth, crumbling infrastructure and reduced capital inflows. The Lebanese pound, pegged against the dollar for two decades, has been under pressure.

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s government of national unity is seeking to approve a 2020 budget, a step that may help it unlock billions pledged by international donors.

But donors want to see Beirut implement long-delayed reforms to curb waste and corruption.

“We are not here over the WhatsApp, we are here over everything: over fuel, food, bread, over everything,” said a protester in Beirut who gave his name as Abdullah.

The education ministry said schools would close on Friday after the protests. Public administration employees declared a strike so that workers could join protests expected for Friday.

The government unveiled a new revenue-raising measure earlier on Thursday, agreeing a charge of 20 cents a day for calls via voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP), used by applications including WhatsApp, Facebook calls and FaceTime.

Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah said ministers also would discuss a proposal to raise value-added tax by 2 percentage points in 2021 and a further 2 percentage points in 2022, until it reached 15%.

But as protests spread across Lebanon, Telecoms Minister Mohamed Choucair told journalists the proposed levy on WhatsApp calls had been revoked.

Hariri had said the measure was expected to net about $200 million in revenue for the state each year.

Lebanon has only two mobile service providers, both state-owned, and some of the most costly mobile rates in the region.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the draft budget he had submitted to the Cabinet was free of new taxes and he remained committed to passing a budget without new taxes.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook is requested not to use encrypted messages as it does not let officials peek

Oct 04, 2019
Facebook is requested not to use encrypted messages as it does not let officials peek
WhatsApp's latest update 2.19.100 rolling out for iOS devices bringing Memoji support and more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest update 2.19.100 rolling out for iOS devices bringing Memoji support and more

Oct 17, 2019
WhatsApp's rumoured dark mode feature may soon release for Android users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's rumoured dark mode feature may soon release for Android users

Oct 08, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg slams TikTok for censoring political protest

TikTok

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg slams TikTok for censoring political protest

Oct 18, 2019
WhatsApp detected with a bug that let hackers steal your information using GIFs

WhatsApp

WhatsApp detected with a bug that let hackers steal your information using GIFs

Oct 03, 2019
WhatsApp may roll out payment services in India by end of this year, says NPCI

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may roll out payment services in India by end of this year, says NPCI

Oct 15, 2019

science

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019