Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 August, 2018 14:29 IST

Leaked Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 benchmark figures are surprisingly low

While the leaked benchmark scores are indeed disappointing, they're not painting the whole picture.

Qualcomm’s answer to the iPad Pro and ultra-portable PCs is the Always-Connected PC (ACPC). When it debuted, the ACPC platform was powered by the same mobile chips that power the best Android phones out there. This was in December 2017. In June this year, Qualcomm announced a dedicated chip for its ACPC platform and promised a significant performance bump. Unfortunately for Qualcomm, initial leaks indicate that the bump may not be as significant as promised.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. Tech2.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. Tech2.

The original ACPC platform was powered by the Snapdragon 835. While a powerful chip, it wasn’t, at the time, powerful enough to handle a Windows 10 PC. Our initial impressions of the ACPC was more one of surprise that the system actually worked rather than an appreciation of the performance on tap, which there wasn’t much of.

The SD835-powered PCs were functional and offered incredible battery life — some have reported not needing to charge the laptop even after a week of use — but the Windows experience itself wasn’t exactly lag free. Basic tasks such as Word, PowerPoint and web browsing ran tolerably well.

In June, the Snapdragon 850 was announced and it promised a performance boost of 30 percent over the previous 835 Mobile PC platform. Also included were promises of 20 percent better battery life and LTE speeds. The 850 can best be described as a faster 845 (the same chip that powers the OnePlus 6) that’s better optimised for Windows 10.

A recent leak on German site Winfuture.de, however, reveals that the promise of a 30 percent performance bump may have been, as with most marketing material, a rather ambitious claim.

As can be seen from the graphs above, the overall performance gains are a decent 23 percent in single-core performance and a mere 7.3 percent in multi-core. This is nowhere near the promised 30 percent.

This is, however, only part of the story. Yes, the performance gains are not that great, but benchmarks are only part of the story. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook (2017) managed a score of 3522 and 6656 in the same benchmark. The recently launched Surface Go managed a measly 1698 and 3899. In both cases, you won’t find people complaining so much about performance.

And speaking of performance, the issue with Qualcomm’s ACPC is more one of optimisation than raw horsepower. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform is built on the ARM architecture whereas Windows is optimised for x86. Explaining the differences between the two architectures will take too long, suffice it to say that ARM is designed for ultra-low power operations and is relatively inflexible. x86 is more power hungry, but also far more flexible in what it can do. This is also part of the reason why you can still use a 5-year old PC, but a 5-year old phone is as good as dead.

For ARM chips to perform well, software needs to be properly optimised. Regarding the 850 performance figures, we’ll just quote AnandTech here, “With the goal being parity with the incumbent, users had an idealised view of what this should be, so when x86-focused benchmarks underperformed, negative comments resulted.”

While the raw performance numbers are indeed disappointing, we suspect that the performance gains that Qualcomm is talking about will show themselves in a more fluid Windows 10 experience rather than in raw performance figures.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's leaked poster reveals that it will have a headphone jack

Aug 03, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition with Super VOOC to go on sale on 10 August

Aug 03, 2018

Galaxy Note 9 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be announced tomorrow at an event in New York

Aug 08, 2018

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ with a dedicated Google Assistant button to arrive in India soon

Aug 06, 2018

Pocophone

Pocophone F1 could launch in India soon as Xiaomi announces POCO sub-brand

Aug 09, 2018

Pocophone F1

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO partners with Qualcomm to 'focus entirely on speed'

Aug 12, 2018

science

Risk Management

New tool developed to predict landslides, building collapses 2 weeks in advance

Aug 17, 2018

Archeology

World's oldest cheese and deadly disease found under 3000-year-old tomb rubble

Aug 17, 2018

Pollution Control

Study finds 'Odd-Even Scheme' ineffective in curbing Delhi's air pollution

Aug 17, 2018

Medicine

Gene therapy: FDA eases restrictions on the once-exotic means of treatment

Aug 16, 2018