Thursday, November 17, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Leaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verification

Elon Musk was sent a 7-page memo with recommendations intended to help Musk avoid the most obvious and damaging consequences of his plans for Twitter Blue. Musk ignored these recommendations and went on to let users buy Twitter's verified tick badges for $8 a month.


FP StaffNov 17, 2022 15:42:32 IST

When Elon Musk announced that he would be charging $8 a month for users for a Blue verified check and a couple of other features on Twitter, almost everyone familiar with the trolling and shitposting on the platform knew that this would turn out to be a disaster and that trollers and scammers would misuse the system to create chaos.

Leaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verification

Elon Musk was sent a 7-page memo with recommendations intended to help Musk avoid the most obvious and damaging consequences of his plans for Twitter Blue. Image Credit: AFPLeaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verificationLeaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verification

It turns out, that Twitter’s trust and safety team had similar thoughts as well. In fact, they had sent numerous memos saying that spammers would abuse the system. Elon Musk ignored internal warnings from Twitter’s trust and safety team when he rolled out his failed paid verification scheme, according to an article co-published by Platformer & The Verge.

About a week before the November 9 launch of Musk’s revamped Twitter Blue subscription, which gave users who pay $8 per month a blue checkmark even if they weren’t previously verified, the trust and safety team circulated a seven-page list of recommendations intended to help Musk avoid the most obvious and damaging consequences of his plans for Blue.

“Motivated scammers/bad actors could be willing to pay… to leverage increased amplification to achieve their ends where their upside exceeds the cost,” the document said. This warning was “labelled ‘P0’ to denote a concern in the highest risk category,” the article said.

Speaking of another P0 risk that would arise from the way Twitter Blue’s model would be implemented, the trust and safety team had warned that the paid checkmarks could lead to “impersonation of world leaders, advertisers, brand partners, election officials, and other high-profile individuals… Legacy verification provides a critical signal in enforcing impersonation rules, the loss of which is likely to lead to an increase in impersonation of high-profile accounts on Twitter.”

The problems Twitter employees warned of arose quickly after the Twitter Blue rollout, as scammers eagerly paid $8 for checkmarks that made it easy to impersonate prominent accounts. 

Most people trolled Elon Musk by changing their profile names and display photos to that of Musk himself, but trollers went a step beyond that. While many tweets from fake ‘verified’ Twitter handles of Nintendo, Pepsi, Lebron James, and Donald Trump, which trollers were running, caused some major confusion, an account imitating Eli Lilly, the American pharma company making the life-saving drug insulin caused the actual company lost billions of dollars.

Musk halted the paid verification scheme after only two days, although Musk said it would “probably” be reinstated by the end of next week, before setting a final release date of November 29.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Leaked notes reveal Elon Musk wanted to put all of Twitter behind a paywall, wanted every user to pay a fee

Nov 08, 2022
Leaked notes reveal Elon Musk wanted to put all of Twitter behind a paywall, wanted every user to pay a fee
Elon Musk delays the relaunch of Twitter Blue after fake account frenzy, targets November 29 launch

Twitter

Elon Musk delays the relaunch of Twitter Blue after fake account frenzy, targets November 29 launch

Nov 16, 2022
Elon Musk to Twitter employees: “Work 12 hours a day, 7 days every week or else you're fired”

Twitter

Elon Musk to Twitter employees: “Work 12 hours a day, 7 days every week or else you're fired”

Nov 03, 2022
Elon Musk turns 'Memestar', defends his Twitter $8 ‘Blue Tick’ plan by sharing memes

NewsTracker

Elon Musk turns 'Memestar', defends his Twitter $8 ‘Blue Tick’ plan by sharing memes

Nov 03, 2022
Blue tick, grey tick & labels: Elon Musk's current plans for Twitter’s ‘verification’ programme is a hot mess

Twitter

Blue tick, grey tick & labels: Elon Musk's current plans for Twitter’s ‘verification’ programme is a hot mess

Nov 10, 2022
Twitter plans to use a grey checkmark and ‘Official’ label for accounts that are actually verified

Twitter

Twitter plans to use a grey checkmark and ‘Official’ label for accounts that are actually verified

Nov 09, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022