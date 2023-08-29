LEAKED: iPhone 15 Ultra specs surface online weeks ahead of Sept 12 launch

The buzz is back around the iPhone 15 Ultra, stealing the spotlight once more. Just like the past three iPhone lineups, Apple is gearing up to unveil four fresh models this year: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, conflicting reports have really caused a stir, with several reports hinting at the possibility of an iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Adding to the intrigue, leaks have suggested at a potential extra iPhone 15 Ultra, which could mark the fifth entry in this smartphone series.

Details of Camera

Before the official launch of the device, which is scheduled for September 12 or 13, a comprehensive rundown of the iPhone 15 Ultra specs has been leaked.

As per insights from the Apple enthusiast account, AppleLeaker on X, the iPhone 15 could come with a major upgrade to its camera system, especially in the zoom camera. Apparently, Apple has thrown in a 10X periscope camera in the mix. The primary 48MP camera might also come with eight lens elements.

Details on design

On the design front, the chassis may feature titanium for a sturdier and more premium feel. Similar design shifts are anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants.

A fresh tweak might be in store for the volume button layout on the sides, alongside the possible inclusion of an “action button” on the iPhone 15 Ultra. This new button could provide quick access to apps, including the camera app — a feature reminiscent of the Apple Watch Ultra introduced last year.

Details on the hardware

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumoured to pack the latest A17 Bionic SoC using a 3nm process, potentially coupled with an 8GB RAM configuration. The leak also hints that the base model could kick off with a generous 256GB storage offering.

Interestingly, all the upcoming iPhone 15 models might make the shift to a USB-C charging port, doing away with the proprietary Lightning port. Should the iPhone 15 Ultra make its appearance, it would also adopt this new charging port.

The battery could support 35W charging, though it’s expected that the charger won’t come bundled in the box. A new braided USB-C charging cable with Thunderbolt 4 capabilities is rumoured to be on the horizon, boasting a charging output of 240W. Furthermore, an increase in battery capacity by around 10-15% is also hinted at.

Details on the display

While the display size might retain its 6.7 inches, a notable change could come in the form of thinner bezels this year. Apple might persist with its dynamic island notch, albeit with some refinements. Adding to the mix, a fresh 7nm U2 chip could enhance compatibility with Apple’s lineup, including the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

Considering the influx of new enhancements and hardware, a price hike for the iPhone 15 Ultra is probable. Leaks have indicated a potential increase of $200 (roughly Rs 16,500). To put things in perspective, the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro Max in India is Rs 1,33,900. Keep those ears perked for more updates as the launch draws near.