Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 15:05 IST

Leaked image of OnePlus 6T shows Oppo R17-like design, in-display fingerprint scanner

Dubbed 'Unlock The Speed', one can assume that the phone's launch is imminent

After endless rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhones and Pixel smartphones, it is now the OnePlus 6T's turn to take its place in the limelight.

Usually, the 'T' version of a OnePlus phone is expected to be an improved version of the previous model, as with Apple's S series of iPhones. In the case of the OnePlus 5, things were a little different, though that was primarily because the 5 was so flawed. However, this is not the case in case of OnePlus 6 because it is, by itself a great device. What we are interested in checking out, however, is OnePlus' response to the Poco F1 and whether that response will be the OnePlus 6T.

Representational image.

Representational image.

According to GSMArena, in a leaked image, which was posted on Weibo, there is a white coloured box with OnePlus 6T written over it. Inside the box, there is a blueprint image of the phone. As per the image, we can expect that the OnePlus 6T will sport a waterdrop notch, which we've seen on the F9 Pro. Ditching the iPhone X-like notch, it is placed on the top of the near bezel-less display. The notch houses the front-facing camera.

Apart from this, the image reveals an in-display fingerprint sensor, quite similar to that on the Vivo Nex to unlock the phone. This makes the phone quite similar to the Oppo R17 Pro as it includes both the waterdrop-like notch and in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 6T box leaked. GSMArena/Weibo.

OnePlus 6T box leaked. GSMArena/Weibo.

Dubbed “Unlock The Speed", one can assume that the phone's launch is imminent. An earlier report had said that the OnePlus 6T will launch in November, which also happens to be the launch month of the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T, and about a month after the expected launch date of Google's Pixel 3 phones.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

OnePlus 6T

First real clue of the OnePlus 6T surfaces as the phone passes EEC certification

Aug 26, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus sets calendar for 15 January 2019 for possible launch of a 5G smartphone

Sep 04, 2018

OxygenOS Open Beta

OnePlus 5/5T get OxygenOS Beta updates like Gaming Mode 3.0, Portrait Mode

Aug 30, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 cannot stream HD content on either Netflix or Amazon Prime

Aug 31, 2018

R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro launches with triple camera, Super VOOC charging for CNY 4,299

Aug 24, 2018

Galaxy S9

Android Pie for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is being tested internally: Report

Aug 30, 2018

science

Solar Energy

Semi-artificial photosynthesis: Scientists find a new way to draw fuel from the Sun

Sep 05, 2018

Biodiversity

Researchers explain how animals evolved from single cells to a kingdom so diverse

Sep 05, 2018

Barrier reef

Drumlines are killing endangered sharks species in Great Barrier Reef: Experts

Sep 05, 2018

Animal Behaviour

Tropical fish is now among handful of animal species that show 'self-awareness'

Sep 05, 2018