Sunday, December 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lawsuit filed against Google search engine's photo sharing and storage service dismissed

Lawsuit alleged Alphabet Inc’s Google violated Illinois state law by collecting and storing biometric data.

Reuters Dec 30, 2018 13:39 PM IST

A lawsuit filed against Google by consumers who claimed the search engine’s photo sharing and storage service violated their privacy was dismissed on Saturday by a U.S. judge who cited a lack of “concrete injuries.”

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China. Reuters

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago granted a Google motion for summary judgment, saying the court lacked “subject matter jurisdiction because plaintiffs have not suffered concrete injuries.”

The suit, filed in March 2016, alleged Alphabet Inc’s Google violated Illinois state law by collecting and storing biometric data from people’s photographs using facial recognition software without their permission through its Google Photos service.

Plaintiffs had sought more than $5 million collectively for the “hundreds of thousands” of state residents affected, according to court documents. Plaintiffs had asked the court for $5,000 for each intentional violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or $1,000 for every negligent violation, court documents said.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs as well as officials with Google could not immediately be reached to comment. Google had argued in court documents that the plaintiffs were not entitled to money or injunctive relief because they had suffered no harm.

The case is Rivera v Google, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 16-02714.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Google

Google Assistant will soon let you know if your flight would be delayed

Dec 19, 2018

Google Duo

Google Duo app has now been downloaded over one billion times on Play Store

Dec 25, 2018

Google

Google to invest $1 billion on a new campus in New York and increase its workforce

Dec 17, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps introduces public transport mode for auto rickshaw commuters in Delhi

Dec 17, 2018

ChromeOS

Chrome OS 72 will let you use Google Assistant with third-party Chromebooks

Dec 22, 2018

Google

Google to launch Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite on Verizon in spring 2019: Report

Dec 28, 2018

science

Soundscapes

Listening to nature: How sound can help us understand environmental change

Dec 29, 2018

Conservation

World's rarest birds return to wild a decade after they were thought to be extinct

Dec 29, 2018

New Horizons

NASA New Horizons zooms in on distant rock after switch to encounter mode

Dec 29, 2018

Driverless Technology

Driverless mining train in Australia claimed as the 'world's largest robot'

Dec 29, 2018