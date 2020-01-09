Thursday, January 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lawmakers say Facebook's steps to tackle 'deepfake' videos not adequate

By Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday laid out a series of changes it has made to combat the spread of false information on its website, such as removing "deepfake" and other manipulated videos, but lawmakers said the changes do not go far enough. A hearing which is underway by the House Energy & Commerce committee marks the latest effort by House lawmakers to probe Facebook’s digital defenses ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November and four years after Russia weaponized the site to spread disinformation during the 2016 race


ReutersJan 09, 2020 00:15:19 IST

Lawmakers say Facebooks steps to tackle deepfake videos not adequate

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday laid out a series of changes it has made to combat the spread of false information on its website, such as removing "deepfake" and other manipulated videos, but lawmakers said the changes do not go far enough.

A hearing which is underway by the House Energy & Commerce committee marks the latest effort by House lawmakers to probe Facebook’s digital defenses ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November and four years after Russia weaponized the site to spread disinformation during the 2016 race.

Earlier this week, Facebook said it would remove "deepfakes" - which depict people in fake videos - as well as other manipulated videos from its platform if they have been edited, but not content that is parody or satire, in a move aimed at curbing misinformation.

Facebook has been criticized over its content policies by politicians across the spectrum. Democrats have blasted the company for refusing to fact-check political advertisements, while Republicans have accused it of discriminating against conservative views, a charge it has denied.

In the run-up to the November vote, social media platforms have been under pressure to tackle the threat of deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic but fake videos where a person appears to say or do something they did not.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Why India's new citizenship plans are stirring protests

Dec 25, 2019
Why India's new citizenship plans are stirring protests
Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans

Newstracker

Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans

Dec 25, 2019
Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India

Newstracker

Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India

Dec 25, 2019
Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway

Newstracker

Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway

Dec 25, 2019
Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested: Mehr news agency

Newstracker

Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested: Mehr news agency

Dec 25, 2019
China calls on U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords

Newstracker

China calls on U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords

Dec 25, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019