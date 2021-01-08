Friday, January 08, 2021Back to
Lava's customisable, upgradable smartphones, Lava Z1, Z2, Z4 and Z5 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 5,499

Lava is the first mobile device manufacturer in India to sell a Rs 5,499 military-grade smartphone featuring Gorilla Glass 3.


FP TrendingJan 08, 2021 12:22:44 IST

Lava on Thursday launched the world's first customisable smartphones - Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6. The phones can upgrade to suit the requirements of the customers. The company has said that the phones have been manufactured locally in India. The customisable Lava smartphone series that is being named MyZ will be available for purchase from 11 January 2021. Lava said that the devices have been designed to allow users to customise their smartphones to suit their needs before purchase on the company's website. The device can also be upgraded after purchase. The phones can be customised in 66 unique ways and users can increase or change RAM, ROM, front and rear camera, as well as the colour of their gadget.

Lavas customisable, upgradable smartphones, Lava Z1, Z2, Z4 and Z5 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 5,499

Lava Z1

Lava said that its unique 'Made-to-Order' concept for smartphones will enable customers to choose between 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, and mix and match it with 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB ROM.  People can also choose between a dual (13 MP+2 MP) or a triple rear camera (13 MP+ 5 MP+ 2 MP), an 8 MP or a 16 MP selfie camera.

Lava Z1: Specifications and price

The Lava Z1 features a 5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, along with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The device is military-grade certified and comes with loud audio with a 5-magnet speaker.

Corning Incorporated has announced that Lava will be the first mobile device manufacturer in India to sell a Rs 5,499 military-grade smartphone featuring Gorilla Glass 3. According to the company statement, Lava has designed Gorilla Glass across a broad range of its portfolio over the past four years, including its best-selling Z81 and Z61 models. They have further stated that the device has been completely designed in India by Indian engineers.

Lava Z2: Specifications and price

The Lava Z2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Water-drop not display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has 13 MP+ 2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It has a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999.

Lava Z2

Lava Z2

Additionally, Lava unveiled the Zup programme to let customers upgrade their existing Lava phone within a year. The company also brought the Lava Befit fitness band with heart rate monitoring and temperature check.

Lava Z4: Specifications and price

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM.

The device comes with a triple rear camera setup on the rear that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP secondary sensor, and a 2 MP sensor. As for selfie, it has a 16 MP camera at the front. This smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999.

Lava Z6: Specifications and price

The Lava Z6 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Water-drop notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a long lasting battery of 5,000 mAh.

Lava Z6

Lava Z6

The device runs on Android 10 OS and is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 along with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. As for imaging it has a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP and 2 MP camera sensor on rear. The front camera is 16 MP. Lava Z6 is priced at Rs 9,999.

Lava has also introduced its first smartband- BeFIT. The wearable will be available for Rs 2,699. It will be available for purchase from 26 January.

