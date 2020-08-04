FP Trending

Lava has launched the new Lava Z66 smartphone in India.

The device has a dual SIM (4G + 4G) and supports Bluetooth V4.2, Micro USB, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Priced at Rs 7,777, the Lava Z66 comes in three colour variants, Marine Blue, Berry Red, and Midnight Blue.

The Lava Z66 is currently available for purchase at offline stores and will soon be sold on e-commerce platforms - Amazon and Flipkart as well.

Lava Z66 specifications and features

The 'Made in India' smartphone sports a 13 MP selfie camera with screen flash.

The smartphone features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a 2.5D curved screen and 19:9 aspect ratio, It runs on Android 10 and is powered by the 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

With 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB, the device has a 3,950 mAh battery under the hood, which provides up to 16 hours of talk time.

The Lava Z66 is equipped with a fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature for security purposes. It also sports a number of sensors that such as an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the rear. It has a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP auto secondary camera. The setup also has a LED flash.

To give photography an innovative touch, this latest Lava phone comes with premium features including beauty mode, night mode, HDR mode, burst mode, panorama, time lapse, slow motion. There are also separate filters for each mood.