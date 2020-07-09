Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lava Z61 Pro with 3,000 mAh battery and an 8 MP rear camera launched at Rs 5,774

Powered by 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor, Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.


FP TrendingJul 09, 2020 17:19:16 IST

Two years after launching its Z61 smartphone, domestic manufacturer Lava International unveiled Z61 Pro. The smartphone, which is made in India, is the latest addition to Lava’s popular Z series. Lava Z61 Pro comes at a price of Rs 5,774.

Powered by 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor, Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is equipped with a 3100 mAh battery and has a 2 GB RAM. The phone comes with a storage capacity of 16 GB, which can be extended up to 128 GB.

Lava Z61 Pro with 3,000 mAh battery and an 8 MP rear camera launched at Rs 5,774

Lava Z61 Pro

Lava Z61 Pro sports an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera. It also offers features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode which enables users to click stunning pictures even in low-light.

“The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Made in India’ smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry-level segment,” said Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International.

Equipped with a superfast face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds, the smartphone has Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.

Some features of the new smartphone are similar to that of Lava Z61, which was introduced at a price of Rs 5,750.

Lava Z61 has a 5.45-inch FHD+ display and 8 MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Besides, the phone features a 1 GB RAM and is powered by 1.5GHz Quad Core Processor. It is fuelled by 3,000 mAh battery.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Lava mobile

Lava Z61 launched at Rs 5,750 with 1 GB RAM, Android Oreo 8.1, 3,000 mAh battery

Jul 23, 2018
Lava Z61 launched at Rs 5,750 with 1 GB RAM, Android Oreo 8.1, 3,000 mAh battery

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020