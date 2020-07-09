FP TrendingJul 09, 2020 17:19:16 IST
Two years after launching its Z61 smartphone, domestic manufacturer Lava International unveiled Z61 Pro. The smartphone, which is made in India, is the latest addition to Lava’s popular Z series. Lava Z61 Pro comes at a price of Rs 5,774.
Powered by 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor, Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is equipped with a 3100 mAh battery and has a 2 GB RAM. The phone comes with a storage capacity of 16 GB, which can be extended up to 128 GB.
Lava Z61 Pro sports an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera. It also offers features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode which enables users to click stunning pictures even in low-light.
“The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Made in India’ smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry-level segment,” said Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International.
Equipped with a superfast face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds, the smartphone has Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.
Some features of the new smartphone are similar to that of Lava Z61, which was introduced at a price of Rs 5,750.
Lava Z61 has a 5.45-inch FHD+ display and 8 MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP front camera.
Besides, the phone features a 1 GB RAM and is powered by 1.5GHz Quad Core Processor. It is fuelled by 3,000 mAh battery.
