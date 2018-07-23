Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
23 July, 2018

Lava Z61 launched at Rs 5,750 with 1 GB RAM, Android Oreo 8.1, 3,000 mAh battery

The 2GB RAM variant of the phone would be launched in August, the company said in a statement.

Domestic manufacturer Lava International on 23 July launched an affordable phone "Lava Z61" in its 'Z' series for Rs 5,750.

The device comes with 5.45-inch FHD+ display, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 8MP autofocus rear camera, a 5MP front camera and a multi-lingual support feature.

Lava Z50

Lava Z50. Image: Lava.

"With its 'sharp click technology', 'Z61' is designed to capture the most alluring, high-definition pictures and the HD+ screen allows users to consume videos in superb quality," said Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, Lava International.

The device runs Android Oreo 8.1, powered by 1.5GHz Quad Core Processor and fuelled by 3000mAh battery.

Along with a one-time free screen replacement, Lava has partnered Reliance Jio to offer cashback of Rs 2,200 and more to users.

