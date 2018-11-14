Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 14 November, 2018 16:13 IST

Lava Prime Z feature phone with 3D glass on the front launched at Rs 1,900

The dual-SIM Lava phone is available at more than 72,000 retail outlets in black colour.

Domestic manufacturer Lava International on 14 November launched a new feature phone "Prime Z" at Rs 1,900.

The device comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and 3D front glass. It features 1200 mAh battery and offers up to 32 GB expandable storage.

Lava Prime Z. Image: Lava

Lava Prime Z. Image: Lava

"Our new offering 'Prime Z' is the most beautiful looking phone you will find in this segment. It has a sleek design and offers a five-day battery back-up too," Tejinder Singh, Head, Product-Feature Phone, Lava International, said in a statement.

"This can be the perfect phone for smartphone users who look for a secondary phone as well as for feature phone users," Singh added.

The dual-SIM phone is available at more than 72,000 retail outlets in black colour.

