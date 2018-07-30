The latest OxygenOS update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T called the OxygenOS 5.1.4 and the main highlight of this update is to improve the battery life. Apart from the battery, OnePlus has also introduced various bug fixes and also updated the devices to the latest July security patch.

The battery will be saved using a new feature called the Sleep standby optimization which can be found by going to Settings -> Battery -> Battery optimization -> Advanced optimization -> Sleep standby optimization. When activated, the phone will shut off mobile networks while in Sleep mode which could mean that while battery life may be extended, you will not be receiving any notifications.

As per OnePlus, “The system intelligently identifies your sleep pattern based on the phone’s usage,” which means that the Sleep Standby optimisation mode will shut off automatically when the device detects that you're about to wake up.

The update also has improved the photo clarity and also added Group messaging in the Messages app. As usual, the OTA update will be rolled out incrementally which means that a few users will get it first followed by a wider rollout.

In more recent news concerning OnePlus, the latest Oxygen OS update open beta update for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T had been introduced 10 days back which brought in a few camera improvements, reduced the “oil painting effect” in photos captured using the smartphones and most importantly enabled Google Lens support.