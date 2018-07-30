Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 08:00 IST

Latest OxygenOS rolls out for OnePlus 5/5T bringing in better battery life and more

OnePlus has also introduced various bug fixes and also updated the devices to the latest July security patch.

The latest OxygenOS update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T called the OxygenOS  5.1.4 and the main highlight of this update is to improve the battery life. Apart from the battery, OnePlus has also introduced various bug fixes and also updated the devices to the latest July security patch.

Oxygen OS.

Oxygen OS.

The battery will be saved using a new feature called the Sleep standby optimization which can be found by going to Settings -> Battery -> Battery optimization -> Advanced optimization -> Sleep standby optimization. When activated, the phone will shut off mobile networks while in Sleep mode which could mean that while battery life may be extended, you will not be receiving any notifications.

As per OnePlus, “The system intelligently identifies your sleep pattern based on the phone’s usage,” which means that the Sleep Standby optimisation mode will shut off automatically when the device detects that you're about to wake up.

The update also has improved the photo clarity and also added Group messaging in the Messages app.  As usual, the OTA update will be rolled out incrementally which means that a few users will get it first followed by a wider rollout.

In more recent news concerning OnePlus, the latest Oxygen OS update open beta update for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T had been introduced 10 days back which brought in a few camera improvements, reduced the “oil painting effect” in photos captured using the smartphones and most importantly enabled Google Lens support.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Oxygen OS

Oxygen OS open beta update brings Google Lens support to the OP6, OP5 and OP5T

Jul 17, 2018

OnePlus update

OnePlus 5/5T to receive Selfie Portrait Mode feature, similar to the OnePlus 6

Jul 24, 2018

OxygenOS

OxygenOS 5.0.4 brings July security patch and camera fixes for OnePlus 3/3T users

Jul 21, 2018

OnePlus 6

Amazon Prime Day 2018: OnePlus 6 Red Edition to go on sale at 12 pm today

Jul 16, 2018

Huawei

Huawei's new innovative design has a camera hole in the display: Report

Jul 21, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus to open new retail stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 28 July

Jul 23, 2018

science

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018

Space

After discovery of Martian lake, astronaut Norishige Kanai dreams of space return

Jul 29, 2018