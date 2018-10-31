The Google Pixel 3 XL's most scoffed at feature is definitely its oddly large and ugly notch on top. For some users, things have just gotten worse by another notch, quite literally.

A software bug reported by a number of users now show a second notch on the right side of the display and Twitteratti can't stop laughing at how horrendous it looks. The cause of the bug is yet to be known but as pointed out in a report by Android Police, it could be something connected to the orientation of the screen.

The bug was first reported by a Twitter user Jessie Burroughs close to a week back, but because of the additional notch appearing to be a prank, it was overlooked at the time. Soon after, two other users who go by the username Kyle Gutschow and UrAvgConsumer also took to Twitter revealing an identical problem.

So my Pixel randomly grew another notch today. 😂 https://t.co/c6Pff9MVmW pic.twitter.com/ugjfLmCkDZ — UrAvgConsumer (@UrAvgConsumer) October 24, 2018

If you do happen to have bought yourself a Pixel 3 XL or plan on buying one anytime soon, simply restarting the phone or fiddling around with the 'hide notch' option under Developer Settings seems to be a fix to the problem. Google did stay quiet for a while but has now written back to Android Police stating that a fix is on its way "soon".