Latest Google Assistant update will let you assign reminders to friends and family

These reminders work like any other reminders, including features like location-specific reminders.


tech2 News StaffAug 16, 2019 09:55:01 IST

Called Assignable Reminders, the latest Google Assistant feature will let you assign reminders to friends and family with just a voice command.

People on your Family group and accounts linked to a Nest or Google Hub device will automatically be able to assign reminders to each other.

These reminders work like any other reminders, including features like location-specific reminders. You can give commands like, “Hey Google, remind Claire to pick up flowers when she reaches the ferry building.”

You can even check on the reminders you’ve assigned someone with commands like, “Hey Google, show me my reminders for Claire.”

If you’re using a smart home device, Google will use Voice Match – a voice recognition feature – to ensure that only registered users are able to assign reminders.

For now, the feature will only roll out to English-speaking users in the US, UK and Australia.

Latest Google Assistant update will let you assign reminders to friends and family

Assignable Reminders are coming to Google Assistant.

