The lack of a uniform policy framework is a challenge to the growth of 5G connectivity in India, a Deloitte-CII report said on Friday.

The industry is also "crippling under margin pressure", as per the joint report.

Describing "Right of Way" (RoW) and lack of a uniform policy framework as a major roadblock, it said: "The current regulatory framework for deploying network infrastructure has always been one of the most contentious issues in the industry."

Although, new RoW rules and standardised processes with applicable charges were introduced in the year 2016, the report says, roadblocks have hampered implementation of the new rules.

The study, however, said that taking a view of the benefits of 5G connectivity, the Government of India has released the National Digital Communication Policy.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new telecom policy — National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 — with the aim to provide "broadband to all".

The NDCP, which replaces the National Telecom Policy 2012, also aims to establish a "comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy, autonomy and choice of individuals and ensure India's "digital sovereignty".

Regarding investments for 5G connectivity, the report said: "While the investment for 5G would grow incrementally as advancements on existing 4G/LTE technology, with 5G spectrum and network densification needs, it is anticipated that industry might require an additional investment of $60-$70 billion to seamlessly implement 5G networks."