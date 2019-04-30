Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Labour Day: How to find and use WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the occasion

You can search Labour Day stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 17:14:29 IST

Labour Day is an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers. Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest. Here's how you can use Labour Day-themed WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the day on 1 May.

Labour Day.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the "All Stickers" tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the "Get More Stickers" shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, you can search Labour Day stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

To make your job easy here is are some of the apps we found on the store that are genuine. You can look at 'Festival Stickers' for good stickers.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

