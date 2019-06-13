Thursday, June 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

La Liga fined €250,000 by Spanish data protection agency for misusing app

Spain’s top professional football division said in a statement that it has always complied with data protection regulations and denied breaking the law.

ReutersJun 13, 2019 12:13:22 IST

La Liga has been fined €250,000 (£222,532) by the national data protection agency (AEPD) for not adequately informing users of its official app that the programme can activate smartphone microphones and monitor user location, it said on Tuesday.

Spain’s top professional football division said in a statement that it has always complied with data protection regulations and denied breaking the law.

“La Liga disagrees profoundly with this decision, rejects the penalty imposed as unjust, unfounded and disproportionate and considers that the AEPD has not made the necessary efforts to understand how the technology works,” it said in a statement.

La Liga fined €250,000 by Spanish data protection agency for misusing app

File photo of a football before a La Liga match. Image: Reuters

“As a result, it will challenge the ruling in court to demonstrate that its actions have always been responsible and in accordance with the law.”

The app has been downloaded over 10 million times.

La Liga says the technology helps its long-running battle against illegal piracy, which costs it an estimated €400 million per year in lost commercial and audiovisual rights.

However, it stressed that the technology does not enable it to listen to users voices and conversations.

La Liga also contested the AEPD’s ruling that it violates transparency, stressing that users must consent twice to activating the microphone function on the app.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors

Jun 05, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors
La Liga: Real Madrid sign Serbia striker Luka Jovic on six-year deal from Eintracht Frankfurt

KickingAround

La Liga: Real Madrid sign Serbia striker Luka Jovic on six-year deal from Eintracht Frankfurt

Jun 04, 2019
LaLiga: Sevilla appoint former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui as manager for next three seasons

KickingAround

LaLiga: Sevilla appoint former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui as manager for next three seasons

Jun 04, 2019
LaLiga: Real Madrid confirm signing of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard on a five-year contract

KickingAround

LaLiga: Real Madrid confirm signing of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard on a five-year contract

Jun 08, 2019
LaLiga: Real Madrid agree blockbuster £130 million deal to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, claim reports

KickingAround

LaLiga: Real Madrid agree blockbuster £130 million deal to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, claim reports

Jun 07, 2019
Future of Internet policy in India: Privacy, data protection, cybersecurity among critical aspects

Internet policy

Future of Internet policy in India: Privacy, data protection, cybersecurity among critical aspects

Jun 01, 2019

science

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019