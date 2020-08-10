tech2 News Staff

To mark the birth of Hindu deity Krishna, people will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami tomorrow (11 August) in India. While the festival is usually celebrated on a really large scale in some parts of the country – with events like children dressing up like Radha and Krishna in schools, Dahi handi competitions – this year is going to be a lot different.

Due to Coronavirus, schools are still closed and it is obviously not safe to be a part of large gatherings right now. But, you can still share your wishes with friends and family without physically meeting them. Here's how you can download and share Janmashtami themed WhatsApp stickers.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Krishna Janmashtami" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once you are done installing the app, what you need to do is open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option. You can choose from apps like Janmashtami Stickers 2020, krishna sticker for whStickersapp and Janmashtami Stickers 2020 - Radhe Krishna Stickers.