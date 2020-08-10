Monday, August 10, 2020Back to
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download Krishna Janmashtami themed WhatsApp stickers apps from PlayStore.


tech2 News StaffAug 10, 2020 14:37:27 IST

To mark the birth of Hindu deity Krishna, people will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami tomorrow (11 August) in India. While the festival is usually celebrated on a really large scale in some parts of the country – with events like children dressing up like Radha and Krishna in schools, Dahi handi competitions – this year is going to be a lot different.

Due to Coronavirus, schools are still closed and it is obviously not safe to be a part of large gatherings right now. But, you can still share your wishes with friends and family without physically meeting them. Here's how you can download and share Janmashtami themed WhatsApp stickers.

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 11 August this year. Image: Pixabay

All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Krishna Janmashtami" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once you are done installing the app, what you need to do is open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option. You can choose from apps like Janmashtami Stickers 2020krishna sticker for whStickersapp  and Janmashtami Stickers 2020 - Radhe Krishna Stickers.

