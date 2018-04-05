The Kremlin on 5 April said Facebook’s removal of accounts controlled by various Russian media was a hostile move that smacked of censorship.

Facebook said on 3 April it had deleted hundreds of Russian accounts and pages associated with a “troll factory” indicted by US prosecutors for fake activist and political posts in the 2016 US election campaign.

When asked about Facebook’s move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on 5 April agreed with a questioner from one of the affected media outlets that it was a hostile step which smacked of censorship.

“Yes it is,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters. “We are of course following this and we regret it.”