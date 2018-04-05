You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Kremlin says removal of Russian media accounts smacks of censorship

News-Analysis Reuters Apr 05, 2018 22:33 PM IST

The Kremlin on 5 April said Facebook’s removal of accounts controlled by various Russian media was a hostile move that smacked of censorship.

File image of Dmitry Peskov. Getty images

File image of Dmitry Peskov. Getty images

Facebook said on 3 April it had deleted hundreds of Russian accounts and pages associated with a “troll factory” indicted by US prosecutors for fake activist and political posts in the 2016 US election campaign.

When asked about Facebook’s move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on 5 April agreed with a questioner from one of the affected media outlets that it was a hostile step which smacked of censorship.

“Yes it is,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters. “We are of course following this and we regret it.”


Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 22:33 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 22:33 PM


Also See





Top Stories


What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh


TOP REVIEWS