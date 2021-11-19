Friday, November 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Krafton launches 1.7.0 version of Battlegrounds Mobile India: Check out the new features

In India, The Recall is a much anticipated event where one can play with eight other friends and receive Recall tokens.


FP TrendingNov 19, 2021 19:05:58 IST

Krafton, the South Korean game developer, has introduced a new 1.7.0 version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which includes a Mirror World theme, special features and new gameplay mechanics. The new version will be available on the Google Play Store and also on iOS App Store, as per a statement.

Starting today, 19 November, the Mirror World theme will be available in Livik, Erangel and Sanhok.

Players can enter the Mirror World mode by using the Wind Wall on the ground. A cool feature of this mode is that while entering, the character of a player transforms into one of the four legends from the League of Legends and Arcane which are Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx and Vi.

Image: BGMI

Image: BGMI

Mirror Island provides characters with weapons to battle a monster and offers several rewards (including a Hextech Crystal) for defeating the monster. Gaming enthusiasts do not have to worry if their character is dead or defeated in Mirror Island, since they can return to the normal battleground if they're defeated.

The all-new 1.7.0 update does not just give BGMI fans Mirror World and Arcane characters, but has also brought some remarkable collaborations which can fetch users some amazing gifts and awards.

The largest collaboration of Battlegrounds is with Liverpool FC, the global football club which will bring events such as You Will Never Walk Alone, where players can earn impressive rewards such as a Liverpool FC parachute, as well as a a backpack and an extravagant Liverpool FC jersey.

In India, The Recall is a much anticipated event where one can play with eight other friends and receive Recall tokens. These tokens can then be exchanged for some terrific rewards like SCAR-L Malachite permanent item.

The game’s Classic Mode will also roll out some new features which includes a piggyback feature that allows a player to pick up a downed teammate or enemy on their back. Furthermore, weapon related changes, along with an all new grenade indicator that gives the exact location of a grenade will also be available to users. The Battleground's updated weapon balance will thereby affect SLR, mini14, VSS, SKS and DP28.

The 1.7.0 version will also provide diverse features such as maps of different terrains in a virtual setting, multiplayer experience options and much more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available exclusively to play in India, and Krafton has also taken feedback from its users to improve the game, after which, some fan favourite modes such as Metro Royale, Survive Till dawn, and Vikendi map will be brought back sequentially this time in the new version.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

PUBG New State launched delayed due to server issues; game now available for download

Nov 11, 2021
PUBG New State launched delayed due to server issues; game now available for download
Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton permanently bans over 25 lakh accounts for cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton permanently bans over 25 lakh accounts for cheating

Nov 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021