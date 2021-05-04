Tuesday, May 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Koo has launched a new Talk to Type feature for Indian regional and local languages

This Talk to Type feature will work in all the Indian languages the Koo app currently supports.


FP TrendingMay 04, 2021 17:09:31 IST

Koo has launched a new Talk to Type feature which allows people to speak without having to type. Koo is the first social media platform in the world to using this feature in the Indian regional and local languages, apart from English.

“This “Talk to Type” feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder of Koo.

Users don’t have to type long messages, especially those who found it difficult to type in their local languages. Talk to Type enables people to speak in their regional language which will be translated into words by the platform. This feature will work in all the Indian languages the app is currently available in.

Koo app currently has over three million Android and iOS users.

This feature will work in all the Indian languages the app is currently available in.

With this feature, the app aims to encourage regional language creation for millions of users in the easiest way possible.

“Koo’s mission is to connect India and enable Indians to express themselves freely in their mother tongue. In a country where about 10 percent of the population speaks English, there’s a deep need for something that can deliver immersive language experiences to the users and help them connect. With Talk to Type feature, we will simplify expressions for anybody who wants to connect with their audiences. It is a simple process to follow: Just hit a button and speak into the phone and the words will show up on the screen. It can’t get easier than this!” shared Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo.

Earlier this year, Koo gained prominence after Union ministers and the government departments joined the platform, especially in the backdrop of a row with Twitter. The app boasts of the presence of key ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal, media companies like Republic Bharat, spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev and former cricketers Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble, among others. Among government departments, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India Post and the Niti Aayog are also present on the app. The most recent joinee of the platform is singer Adnan Sami.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Koo

Koo app, an India-based microblogging platform, crosses 3 million users

Feb 11, 2021
Koo app, an India-based microblogging platform, crosses 3 million users
Koo denies claims after cyber expert Elliot Alderson says app is leaking users' personal data

Koo app

Koo denies claims after cyber expert Elliot Alderson says app is leaking users' personal data

Feb 12, 2021
India-made Koo sees surge in users amid Centre's row with Twitter: A look at platform espoused by key Union ministers

ConnectTheDots

India-made Koo sees surge in users amid Centre's row with Twitter: A look at platform espoused by key Union ministers

Feb 10, 2021
India can be No 1 market in coming years: Facebook

BuzzPatrol

India can be No 1 market in coming years: Facebook

Nov 09, 2011
India can be No 1 market in coming years: Facebook

India can be No 1 market in coming years: Facebook

Nov 09, 2011
Twitter is testing ways limit sharing of articles before a user has read them

Twitter

Twitter is testing ways limit sharing of articles before a user has read them

Jun 11, 2020

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021