FP Trending

Koo has launched a new Talk to Type feature which allows people to speak without having to type. Koo is the first social media platform in the world to using this feature in the Indian regional and local languages, apart from English.

“This “Talk to Type” feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder of Koo.

Users don’t have to type long messages, especially those who found it difficult to type in their local languages. Talk to Type enables people to speak in their regional language which will be translated into words by the platform. This feature will work in all the Indian languages the app is currently available in.

With this feature, the app aims to encourage regional language creation for millions of users in the easiest way possible.

“Koo’s mission is to connect India and enable Indians to express themselves freely in their mother tongue. In a country where about 10 percent of the population speaks English, there’s a deep need for something that can deliver immersive language experiences to the users and help them connect. With Talk to Type feature, we will simplify expressions for anybody who wants to connect with their audiences. It is a simple process to follow: Just hit a button and speak into the phone and the words will show up on the screen. It can’t get easier than this!” shared Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo.

Earlier this year, Koo gained prominence after Union ministers and the government departments joined the platform, especially in the backdrop of a row with Twitter. The app boasts of the presence of key ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal, media companies like Republic Bharat, spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev and former cricketers Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble, among others. Among government departments, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India Post and the Niti Aayog are also present on the app. The most recent joinee of the platform is singer Adnan Sami.