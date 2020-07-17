Friday, July 17, 2020Back to
Konami decides against launching the full version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2021

Konami has announced that it would introduce this year's PES as a streamlined offering in the form of a "season update".


FP TrendingJul 17, 2020 17:18:02 IST

In order to focus on a “next generation title”, Konami has decided against launching a full version of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2021.

The Japanese entertainment and gambling conglomerate has announced that it would introduce this year's PES as a streamlined offering in the form of a "season update". The update is currently available for pre-order.

“The sheer scale of everything we are aiming to achieve for our next-gen debut has made it necessary to pare back our efforts in other areas of development,” said the company.

Konami decides against launching the full version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2021

A screenshot from the PES 2021 trailer.

It added that it is focusing on a next-generation football title that aims to truly incorporate core concept of "The Pitch is Ours".

The company has also released a short clip shows famous footballer Messi reproduced in Unreal. The start footballer is seen giving the camera a little smile.

The seasonal update may offer new uniforms and rosters, but only minor changes to the engine and underlying gameplay.

To keep the mood of fans upbeat, Konami will be selling the game at an "affordable" price and with several unannounced bonuses, reported the tech website. This year marks 25th anniversary of the PES franchise.

Separately, Konami is working on a version designed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, reported Eurogamer. This version will move the game's engine over to Unreal.

The game is expected to have more realistic player models and animations, besides enhanced physics and photorealistic visuals.

