Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 September, 2018 13:02 IST

Kolkata comes out on top in 4G availability list leaving Delhi, Mumbai behind

Mumbai had ranked 15th while Delhi grabbed the 17th spot in 4G availability in India's 20 largest cities.

As 4G penetration increases in India, Kolkata has emerged as the top city with a 4G availability score of an impressive over 90 percent, London-based wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal said on Thursday.

Kolkata topped the list of 22 telecom circles in the country.

However, the other 21 circles saw 4G (LTE) reach scores over 80 percent, including top circles like Punjab with 89.8 percent, Bihar on 89.2 percent, Madhya Pradesh with 89.1 percent, and Orissa on 89 percent.

Representational image. Creative credit: Tech2/ Nandini Yadav

Representational image. Creative credit: Tech2/ Nandini Yadav

According to OpenSignal's latest 4G availability metrics, the results reflect the outstanding availability growth in India -- quite remarkable for a country which has only had 4G since 2012.

"We analysed our data for 4G availability across all of India's 22 telecoms circles in the 90 days from the start of May 2018 and found Kolkata came top with a hugely impressive score of 90.7 percent," OpenSignal said in a statement.

Many of the top telecoms circles for 4G availability were in the East and North of the country, reflecting a similar trend in OpenSignal's analysis of LTE reach in India's cities six months ago.

In its April survey, Patna had beaten Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai to top the 4G availability metric that measures where users get access to an LTE connection most of the time.

Mumbai had ranked 15th while Delhi grabbed the 17th spot in 4G availability in India's 20 largest cities.

This time, Delhi was 12th while Mumbai 13th on the 4G availability list.

"The Indian government has just kicked off the process for a major spectrum auction in the country, which should allow the operators to make further improvements in these highly impressive 4G availability scores," said OpenSignal.

Reliance Jio has played a key role in increasing 4G penetration in India, helping the rural population get 83 million 4G subscriptions out of the total 238 million 4G subscribers by December 2017, said market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to the CMR, 35 percent of the 4G subscribers in India will use a 4G-enabled feature phone by 2020, taking the total 4G subscribers to 432 million.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

Internet

Total internet users in China cross 800 million mark as of June 2018: Report

Aug 22, 2018

NewsTracker

34 children trafficked to Punjab from Jharkhand, Bihar; admitted to illegal school in Ludhiana, say police officials

Aug 29, 2018

NewsTracker

Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: Patna High Court pulls up CBI for failure to submit progress report, questions transfer of SP rank officer

Aug 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Bihar minister Suresh Sharma files defamation suit against Tejashwi Yadav for linking him to shelter home scandal

Aug 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Three killed after bus overturns in Jharkhand's Singhbhum district; 35 injured rushed to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur

Aug 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Woman paraded naked in Bihar: NHRC issues notice to state govt, DGP told to ensure survivor's safety

Aug 23, 2018

science

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

Mars

NASA to conduct third test of a parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars

Sep 06, 2018

Gene Therapy

Gene editing in humans shows promising early results in a historic first attempt

Sep 06, 2018

Saving oceans

World's biggest sovereign fund in Norway urges companies to help save oceans

Sep 06, 2018