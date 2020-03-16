tech2 News Staff

Super Plastronics today unveiled a series of 4K Smart TVs - CA Kodak series - in India. This series models, launched on Flipkart, come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch options. The price of this Android TV series starts at Rs 23,999 and goes up to Rs 49,999.

Kodak CA Series TV pricing

The 43-inch model of the series is priced at Rs 23,999, the 50-inch model will cost you 27,999, the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 30,999 and the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 49,999.

The company is to announce the date of availability for this series.

Kodak CA series specifications

The Smart TVs come with Dolby Vision, 4K HDR10, Android 9.0 OS and Dolby Digital plus with DTS TruSurround. In terms of connectivity, they come with built-in Chromecast, three HMDI ports. The Smart TVs also support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube and you can also find their specific keys on the remote. You can download more apps from the Google Play Store.

The display brightness is rated at 500 nits and offers a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Android TVs come with 1.75 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

