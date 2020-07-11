FP Trending

Various game developers launched new titles and offered games for free during the coronavirus lockdown. Now, Candy Crush Saga creator King has divulged that it would be coming up with Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, a free-to-play mobile game, for Android and iOS.

However, King has not revealed when the game will be officially unveiled. Those who are interested can pre-register on the Google Play Store or App Store.

It will be a runner game featuring the goofy orange marsupial Crash Bandicoot. In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, players will be able to swipe left or right on the screen to move their character to collect coins or avoid obstacles like Subway Surfers.

The trailer of the game shows that participants unlike Subway Surfers players will get to throw projectiles at enemies and do some light platforming by letting their bandicoot jump up to advanced stages.

According to The Verge, the game tasks players with stopping recurring series antagonist Doctor Neo Cortex from taking control of the multiverse. The tech news website also reported that users, apart from playing as the titular character, will be able to customise their bandicoot as they make progress in the game.

In June, the company confirmed that it would be launching a true sequel to 1998’s Crash Bandicoot: Warped on 2 October.

"We're really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile," King's vice president of game design Stephen Jarrett, was quoted as saying by Engadget.