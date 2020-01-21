Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Kia Motors aims for full capacity utilisation in India by pumping out 3 lakh units by March 2022

Kia Motors will launch Carnival that will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.9 km per litre.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 21, 2020 11:14:50 IST

South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to keep rolling out new models at regular intervals in India as it aims to fully utilise its current installed production capacity of 3 lakh units by March 2022, a senior company official said.

The company, which has got to a flying start in the country with its first product Seltos (Review), aims to bring in two more models this year. It will drive in luxury multi purpose vehicle Carnival at Auto Expo, followed by a compact SUV later during the year.

Similarly, the company would also look at bringing in two more products next year as well.

Kia Motors aims for full capacity utilisation in India by pumping out 3 lakh units by March 2022

Kia Motors logo. Image: Reuters

Kia Motors’ manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh has an installed production capacity to roll out 3 lakh units per annum on a three shift basis. The company is currently running two shifts at the plant.
Commenting on Carnival, which was showcased in Hyderabad, Bhat said the company would be creating a new segment with the model. “Carnival is going to be our flagship model in India. There is no product like it in the country right now. It would meet the evolving needs of elite customers in the country,” Bhatt said.

Carnival will be powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.9 km per litre.

“We will redefine the market place with this product as well as we did with Seltos. It will have BS-VI compliant engine right from the start,” Bhat said. When asked to comment on sales expectations from the model, he added that the company is not looking at it from volume point of view, but wants to showcase its prowess in terms of quality and luxury.

The compact SUV model, which would be showcased at the Auto Expo and launched later during the year, would be more of a volume cruncher for the company, he added. On sales network expansion, Bhat said the company is already present at 265 touchpoints across 160 cities. Kia is now trying to consolidate in regions where it currently lags in terms of presence, he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Kia Motors

Kia Motors rolls out its first India-made car for trial at Andhra Pradesh plant

Jan 29, 2019
Kia Motors rolls out its first India-made car for trial at Andhra Pradesh plant
Kia Motors to start selling vehicles in India from 2019; will conduct roadshows for dealer partners

Kia Motors to start selling vehicles in India from 2019; will conduct roadshows for dealer partners

Jul 27, 2017
Auto Expo 2018: Kia Motors SP Concept SUV unveiled as automaker awaits launch in H2 2019

AutoExpo2018

Auto Expo 2018: Kia Motors SP Concept SUV unveiled as automaker awaits launch in H2 2019

Feb 07, 2018
Hyundai Q3 profit rises by 21 percent, meets consensus

NewsTracker

Hyundai Q3 profit rises by 21 percent, meets consensus

Oct 27, 2011
Maruti Suzuki sales decline over 8 percent in June

Numbers

Maruti Suzuki sales decline over 8 percent in June

Jul 01, 2011
Kia Motors to invest $1.1 bn for first unit in India, production to start in 2019

NewsTracker

Kia Motors to invest $1.1 bn for first unit in India, production to start in 2019

Apr 27, 2017

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019