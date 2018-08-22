Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 22 August, 2018 17:02 IST

Kerala floods: Samsung announces aid of Rs 2 crore towards relief measures

DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics donated $3,00,000 as relief fund towards the cause.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has donated $3,00,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) for the relief work in Kerala, which has been battered by torrential rains and floods, the company said on 22 August.

"We have donated $3,00,000 as relief fund towards the cause. We wish speedy recovery for those who are affected," said DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

People wait for aid next to makeshift raft at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Image: Reuters

People wait for aid next to makeshift raft at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Image: Reuters

About one million people are sheltered in over 3,000 relief camps in Kerala following the devastating floods, the worst since 1924.

The death toll in the monsoon rains, which began on May 29, has been estimated at 370.

