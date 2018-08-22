Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 22 August, 2018 16:38 IST

Kerala floods: Paytm collects Rs 30 crore in a week for relief, rehabilitation work

Contributions to the relief fund can be made through the Paytm app or website.

Leading digital payment provider Paytm collected Rs 30 crore from its 12 lakh users in a week for relief work to flood-hit victims in Kerala, the company said on Wednesday.

"We have received Rs 30 crore from across the country till Tuesday, a week after seeking contributions on 15 August," Paytm promoter One 97 Communications said in a statement.

As donations to the relief fund are 100 percent exempt from tax, people can contribute to the "Kerala chief ministers's Distress Relief Fund" through its app or website.

File image of the Kerala floods. PTI

File image of the Kerala floods. PTI

Contributions to the relief fund can be made through Paytm app or website for helping the flood victims.

The company or the government will not levy donors fee or transaction charge on their contributions or donations made on its platform.

"Amounts up to Rs 1 crore are contributed through the digital platform," added the statement.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

CMO Kerala releases record of donors who contributed to CM’s Distress Relief Fund by cheque

Aug 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala rains: SBI donates Rs 2 crore for flood relief, waives fees for new ATM cards, passbooks

Aug 18, 2018

Kerala Floods

How to Donate to CM Relief Fund for Kerala Flood Relief and rehabilitation

Aug 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala floods: Helpline numbers, emergency contact details, and how you can help with donations, supplies, medicines

Aug 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Donation to Kerala floods: Mobile wallet firms have their heart at the right place but taxpayers inconvenienced

Aug 21, 2018

Kerala Floods

Kerala Floods: Tech companies and geeks pitch in to help organise relief efforts

Aug 20, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

Stratolaunch to have fleet of rockets and cargo planes for space launches by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018