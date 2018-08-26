Sunday, August 26, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 26 August, 2018 18:41 IST

Kerala Floods: Huawei and Honor to repair water-damaged phones for free

Huawei has technical teams across all operational authorised and exclusive service centres in Kerala.

Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Saturday announced it would provide free repair services for Huawei and Honor smartphones damaged in the Kerala floods.

People wait for aid next to makeshift raft at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Image: Reuters

In order to ensure the availability of services in the state, the company has activated technical teams across all operational authorised and exclusive service centres in Kerala, the company said in a statement.

"We have deployed our customer service team in full action to support customers affected by Kerala floods. We will be providing free of cost service to Huawei smartphones damaged due to water-logging," said Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India.

The free repair services would continue till 31 August.

