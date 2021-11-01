Monday, November 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner launched in India: Take a look at its price, features and more

The new Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner comes with a cordless and hose-less design and has a rechargeable battery; battery claimed to last up to 30 to 40 minutes once it is fully charged.


FP TrendingNov 01, 2021 08:41:22 IST

Kent has introduced the Zoom vacuum cleaner in India, promising potential buyers a smarter way of cleaning their homes this festive season. Take a look at its price and features below.

Kent Zoom price, features

According to the company's statement, the new Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner comes with a cordless and hose-less design, and has a rechargeable battery. The battery is claimed to last up to 30 to 40 minutes once it is fully charged.

The Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner comes with a 130W suction motor and has a run time of 30 to 40 minutes on a full charge. Image: Kent

The Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner comes with a 130W suction motor and has a run time of 30 to 40 minutes on a full charge. Image: Kent

The vacuum cleaner comes with a bag-less design, which makes it easy to handle and also contributes to its low weight. Instead of a dust bag, it comes with a chamber to collect all the dust and dirt.

The vacuum cleaner gets a powerful 130W suction motor to clean all areas properly and has advanced cyclonic technology so that there's no room for any dust or dirt to escape.

It comes with a multi-nozzle operation to easily clean even the smallest areas. It also has a motorised floor brush operation, which allows users to clean both hard surfaces like the floor and soft surfaces such as carpets. Additionally, there's a handy fold operation to clean unreachable areas.

Furthermore, the Kent Zoom Vacuum Cleaner Efficient Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filter is said to ensure clean surroundings, as it reduces air pollution with low dust and particulate matter (PM) discharge. It is washable too.

The Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 9,950 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's online and offline stores.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Cisco Delivers ROI In 3 Yrs, 30 Percent Annual Savings For Kent Police

Jan 15, 2010
Cisco Delivers ROI In 3 Yrs, 30 Percent Annual Savings For Kent Police
'Secured Cloud Can Change The Way Business Is Done'

'Secured Cloud Can Change The Way Business Is Done'

Jul 13, 2010
Coke secret formula gets 1st new home since 1925

NewsTracker

Coke secret formula gets 1st new home since 1925

Dec 09, 2011
Coca-Cola profits 'solid', eyes cost savings

NewsTracker

Coca-Cola profits 'solid', eyes cost savings

Feb 08, 2012
UK: Kicked out of Kent nightclub, 21-yr-old drives car into partygoers, injures 13; arrested for attempted murder

NewsTracker

UK: Kicked out of Kent nightclub, 21-yr-old drives car into partygoers, injures 13; arrested for attempted murder

Mar 18, 2018
County Championship: Jofra Archer set to return to competitive cricket in Sussex vs Kent game

SportsTracker

County Championship: Jofra Archer set to return to competitive cricket in Sussex vs Kent game

May 13, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021