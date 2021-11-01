FP Trending

Kent has introduced the Zoom vacuum cleaner in India, promising potential buyers a smarter way of cleaning their homes this festive season. Take a look at its price and features below.

Kent Zoom price, features

According to the company's statement, the new Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner comes with a cordless and hose-less design, and has a rechargeable battery. The battery is claimed to last up to 30 to 40 minutes once it is fully charged.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a bag-less design, which makes it easy to handle and also contributes to its low weight. Instead of a dust bag, it comes with a chamber to collect all the dust and dirt.

The vacuum cleaner gets a powerful 130W suction motor to clean all areas properly and has advanced cyclonic technology so that there's no room for any dust or dirt to escape.

It comes with a multi-nozzle operation to easily clean even the smallest areas. It also has a motorised floor brush operation, which allows users to clean both hard surfaces like the floor and soft surfaces such as carpets. Additionally, there's a handy fold operation to clean unreachable areas.

Furthermore, the Kent Zoom Vacuum Cleaner Efficient Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filter is said to ensure clean surroundings, as it reduces air pollution with low dust and particulate matter (PM) discharge. It is washable too.

The Kent Zoom vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 9,950 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's online and offline stores.