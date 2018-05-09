Domestic handset-maker Karbonn on Wednesday launched camera-centric smartphone "Frames S9" which is now available for Rs 6,790 on Flipkart, Amazon and retail mobile stores.

The device has an 8MP+8MP dual front Twinfie camera setup and an 8MP rear camera with LED flash. It has several shooting modes, including Bokeh Mode, Soft Twinfie, Watermark, Group Twinfie (120-degree view), Voice capture, Panoramic view and Time-lapse.

"With the growing demand for innovative camera features and value-added services integrated all in a smartphone, with 'Frames S9' we aim to offer smart telephony and better smartphone experience," Shashin Devsare, Executive Director of Karbonn Mobiles, said in a statement.

The 4G-VoLTE dual SIM smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch HD screen, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 64GB.

Running on a customised operating system (OS), the budget phone is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor and has a 2,900 mAh battery.

Available in black, champagne and grey colour variants, the handset comes bundled with a cashback offer of Rs 2,000 that can be claimed in installments.