Friday, December 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Kanye West will not buy Parler, confirms right-wing social media platform after Ye’s latest antisemitic rant

Kanye West or Ye, found the asking price of Parler was wildly inflated. Also, the site’s low engagement rate, dipping as low as 50,000 daily active users was another reason why he backed out.


FP StaffDec 02, 2022 10:12:52 IST

A couple of months ago, Parler and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had announced that the rapper would buy a major stake in the right-wing social media app. Now, Parler has announced that Ye will no longer be purchasing Parler.

Kanye West will not buy Parler, confirms right-wing social media platform after Ye’s latest antisemitic rant

Kanye West or Ye, found the asking price of Parler was wildly inflated. Also, the site’s low engagement rate, dipping as low as 50,000 daily active users was another reason why he backed out. Image Credit: AFP

Parler’s corporate owner, Parlement Technologies, claims that the two parties agreed to terminate the deal last month. The announcement came shortly after Ye went on an antisemitic rant while appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars program. At the show, Ye said he likes Hitler, and went on to praise the Nazi leader a number of times.

“Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Ye first announced his intent to purchase the social media platform in October after he was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts. On Twitter, he was suspended for a series of bigoted Tweets targeting Jewish people, especially those in the US. 

Ye went on to enter an agreement in principle with Parlement Technologies to purchase its “free speech” alternative to mainstream sites like Twitter days after.

It should be noted that Twitter has already reinstated Ye’s account.

In recent years, Ye has increasingly expressed support for right-wing causes. These remarks garnered him admiration from the online right, who were eager to anoint him as a powerful figurehead for their movement. During Paris Fashion Week in October, Ye appeared alongside Owens wearing matching “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Last week, Ye met with former President Donald Trump for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, bringing along white nationalist Nick Fuentes, where he reportedly asked Trump to be his running mate, or the candidate for Vice President under Ye. The dinner sparked criticism from Republicans rebuking Ye and Fuentes’ beliefs.

Parlement Technologies was exploring a potential Parler sale weeks before the Ye agreement was announced in October. A person close to the matter told reporters that company’s asking price as wildly inflated. Also, the site’s low engagement rate, dipping as low as 50,000 daily active users was another reason.

“Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community,” the Parler spokesperson said Thursday.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

White House condemns Donald Trump for meeting with white supremacist

Nov 27, 2022
White House condemns Donald Trump for meeting with white supremacist
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach divorce settlement, rapper to pay $200,000 a month for child's support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach divorce settlement, rapper to pay $200,000 a month for child's support

Nov 30, 2022

science

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022
The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022