Friday, October 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Kalki Koechlin and OnePlus Show us Why Smartphones are the only Video Cameras most People ever Need

Kalki Koechlin, actress and writer is seen in #ShotOnOnePlus short on digital health. And all you care about is what she’s saying; the message.


Pranay ChristianOct 30, 2020 16:20:58 IST

Kalki Koechlin and OnePlus Show us Why Smartphones are the only Video Cameras most People ever Need

Smartphone makers are always trying to convince us that smartphone cameras have replaced real cameras. They try to wow us with features like 4K video recording capabilities, HDR capture, 240 fps slo-mo, in-body image stabilization (IBIS), and more.

These are exciting features, yes, and spec for spec, most smartphone cameras these days appear to beat any mirrorless digital camera you could lay your hands on.

There’s some truth to these claims, but only a little bit. What you can’t argue with are the laws of physics. There’s a reason why a 12 MP low-light monster mirrorless costs INR 3.5 lakh and is fast becoming the gold-standard for videography, why you’d want 400-Mbps internal recording, and why depth-of-field still has to be faked on smartphones. Sensor size matters. Pixel size matters. Lens sharpness is a thing.

Despite that, there are things a fancy mirrorless camera can’t do. Smartphones are relatively tiny, light, and always with us. There’s no fiddling with settings, worrying about recording limits and battery life, weather-proofing and insurance. There aren’t any mics to plug in, no SD cards to carry, no gimbals to charge. There’s also no need for a PC to edit your footage once you’re done.

A INR 43,000 phone like the OnePlus 8T, for example, offers 4K 60 fps recording, 480p slo-mo, a quad-camera array that includes a 48 MP primary camera and 16 MP ultra-wide, IBIS, and all the processing power of Qualcomm’s flagship 865 SoC.

A smartphone like the 8T gives you the convenience of just whipping out your phone, hitting record, and eventually, unleashing your creativity on the world. You don’t need an expensive studio, an assortment of lenses, and a few lakh worth of supporting equipment and staff to handle said equipment.

Sure, a smartphone is not going to compete with the rapidly-evolving hybrid photo/video cameras, but if the synthetic bokeh looks just as good as the real thing, does it matter? If your viewer can’t differentiate between the quality of footage from a INR 3.5 lakh camera and a INR 40,000 smartphone, does it matter? If you can’t tell a story with the big, bulky camera you have, does it matter?

Take this video by Kalki Koechlin, for example. The actress and writer is seen in this #ShotOnOnePlus short on digital health. And all you care about is what she’s saying; the message. A video like this wouldn’t have required more than the barest minimum in lighting, a green screen, a little tripod, and in this case, the OnePlus 8T. You’re no Kalki Koechlin, but you could still make a video this good with the smartphone in your pocket.

This is the beauty and power of a smartphone camera. It’s always there. It’s always ready. And when it comes to storytelling, it’s the most convenient tool in your arsenal.

The writer is an independent Journalist.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oneplus 7 Series

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series to get OxygenOS 11 update in December 2020: Report

Oct 16, 2020
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series to get OxygenOS 11 update in December 2020: Report
OnePlus 8T Review: A solid phone with small, yet meaningful upgrades over its predecessor

OnePlus 8T review

OnePlus 8T Review: A solid phone with small, yet meaningful upgrades over its predecessor

Oct 26, 2020

science

Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir, mediocre at best, is bound to become a blockbuster

COVID-19 Treatment

Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir, mediocre at best, is bound to become a blockbuster

Oct 30, 2020
First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Lunar 4G Internet

First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Oct 30, 2020
Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Titan's Atmosphere

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Oct 29, 2020
BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020