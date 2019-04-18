tech2 News Staff

All-Kill!

BTS has broken another set of records. Their latest video 'Biy with Luv' has become YouTube's most-streamed video in the first 24 hours of its release, and the fastest video to hit 100 million views.

The video was released on 12 April, and within just a day it had 74.6 million views. And then in another two days, the video garnered 100 million views. And this number kept growing with the views crossing 147 million by 17 April.

At the time of writing the story, the video also had close to 3 million comments, and the viewer count is now ticking close to 158 million.

YouTube Music, on Sunday, announced about BTS' new records and congratulated them in a tweet.

BTS' video broke Blackpink's recent 24-hour debut record, which attracted 56.7 million views for "Kill This Love" in 24 hours, beating Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" that gained over 55.4 million views in its first 24 hours of its release.

