K-Pop group BTS' new video breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

The video currently has close to 3 million comments, and about 158 million views.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 18:47:34 IST

All-Kill!

BTS has broken another set of records. Their latest video 'Biy with Luv' has become YouTube's most-streamed video in the first 24 hours of its release, and the fastest video to hit 100 million views.

The video was released on 12 April, and within just a day it had 74.6 million views. And then in another two days, the video garnered 100 million views. And this number kept growing with the views crossing 147 million by 17 April.

At the time of writing the story, the video also had close to 3 million comments, and the viewer count is now ticking close to 158 million.

K-Pop group BTS new video breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

Image: BTS/Twitter

YouTube Music, on Sunday, announced about BTS' new records and congratulated them in a tweet.

BTS' video broke Blackpink's recent 24-hour debut record, which attracted 56.7 million views for "Kill This Love" in 24 hours, beating Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" that gained over 55.4 million views in its first 24 hours of its release.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


