Juul to stop selling all its fruity-flavoured vape pods until approved by the US FDA

Juul's mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber-flavoured vape pods will no longer be available for sale.


tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2019 10:17:18 IST

While e-cigarettes and vapes have seen a total ban in India, regulation is still being implemented in the US, particularly against Juul which controls more than 70 percent of the market share. There had been reports earlier on for Juul being addictive to teenagers thanks to its flavoured nicotine pods.

A woman smokes a Juul e-cigarette in New York. Image: Reuters

Now Juul has decided to comply with regulations by removing fruity-flavoured vape pods until the products are fully reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration.

As a result, Juul's mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber-flavoured vape pods will no longer be available for sale unless the FDA grants its approval. “We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers,” Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said in a statement.

Recently a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded that a growing number of Americans say that vaping e-cigarettes is at least as harmful as smoking traditional cigarettes. The national online poll found that 63 percent of adults in the United States disagreed with the statement that “vaping is healthier than traditional cigarettes.” That is up 16 percentage points from a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran in the spring of 2016.

Retail giant Walmart also said Friday that it would pull e-cigarettes from its shelves due to health concerns and their apparent popularity among teenagers.

With inputs from Reuters

