Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Juul plans India e-cigarette entry by late 2019 with fresh hires and new India subsidiary

Juul devices, like most e-cigarettes, vaporize liquid nicotine, the stimulant that gives smokers a rush.

Reuters Jan 30, 2019 15:43:36 IST

US-based electronic cigarette company Juul Labs Inc is hoping to launch its products in India by late 2019, a person familiar with the strategy told Reuters, marking one of its boldest bets to expand away from its home turf.

After recruiting Uber India executive Rachit Ranjan as a senior public policy strategist, Juul this month hired India-based Mastercard executive Rohan Mishra as head of government relations.

It plans to hire at least three more executives, including an India general manager, LinkedIn job postings showed. It also plans “a new India subsidiary”, according to one posting.

Juul e-cigarette starter pack. Reuters

Juul e-cigarette starter pack. Reuters

“It (the plan) is currently at an exploratory stage, but the company needs people on the ground in India,” the source said.

Juul’s sleek vaping devices, which resemble a USB flash drive and offer flavours such as mango and creme, are a sensation in the United States but have drawn tighter regulatory scrutiny due to surging use among teenagers.

Juul devices, like most electronic cigarettes, vaporize a liquid containing nicotine, the addictive stimulant that gives smokers a rush.

Advocates for the devices say that they are far less of a health threat because users don’t inhale the dangerous matter taken into the lungs through cigarette smoking.

Opponents argue the devices still involve addictive chemicals and can be a gateway to cigarette smoking, especially for the young.

The push to launch in India is part of the company’s broader Asia strategy. India has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China in the world, making it a lucrative market for firms such as Juul and Philip Morris International Inc.

However, India’s regulatory environment for tobacco and electronic cigarettes is highly restrictive. The health ministry last year advised states to stop the sale or import of e-cigarettes, saying they pose a “great health risk”. Eight of India’s 29 states currently ban e-cigarettes.

Juul is studying central and state regulations that could block its plans, the source said, adding that it would engage with the medical community to build acceptance for the devices.

Juul said in a statement India was among the Asian markets under evaluation, but there were no “definitive plans”.

“As we explore potential markets, we are engaging with health regulators, policymakers and other key stakeholders,” the company said.

Medical Journal

As part of its evaluation, Juul said it would consult with the Indian Journal of Clinical Practice (IJCP), a healthcare communications company.

One of the journal’s editors is a former president of the Indian Medical Association, K.K. Aggarwal, who has publicly voiced his support for e-cigarettes.

The IJCP will advise Juul on the regulatory landscape and offer advice on how it should approach the market, a second person familiar with the plans said.

Juul would face competition from leading players in India’s $10 billion cigarette market - ITC and Godfrey Phillips - which sell such electronic devices as well.

India’s vapour-products market was valued at only $15.6 million in 2017, according to Euromonitor International, but it is expected to grow by nearly 60 percent a year up to 2022.

Juul could be “potentially very attractive” to the growing number of young and wealthy smokers in India, said Shane MacGuill, Head of Tobacco Research at Euromonitor International.

Altria Group last month paid $12.8 billion to take a 35 percent stake in Juul, a move expected to boost the company’s international growth prospects.

Philip Morris is also considering a launch of its heat-not-burn tobacco device iQOS in India, which it says is less harmful than conventional cigarettes, Reuters reported last year.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

NewsTracker

Declining GST revenues: Tax officials likely to examine high usage of input tax credit

Jan 28, 2019

Market starts on a volatile note as US-China trade war concerns rise; Infosys, HDFC Bank, L&T among top losers

Jan 29, 2019

science

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Moon Mission

ESA's Germany partner, Israel Aerospace company to assist in upcoming moon mission

Jan 30, 2019