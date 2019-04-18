tech2 News Staff

Just Dial, the easy-to-remember, go-to service for finding out contact details for other services in India, has just been subjected to a massive data breach in which details of more than 100 million users have been exposed.

The details that have been leaked include names, email ids, mobile numbers, gender, date of birth and addresses said an independent security researcher in a Facebook post.

The researcher, Rajshekhar Rajaharia, claims that . “Even if one would not have used their app or website, if you ever called their customer service, your data may have been leaked,” he said.

Rajaharia said that the revamped website is protected from the data breach, however, the older site which reportedly had four unprotected APIs over these years, was the one that was affected.

“The company reached out to me today, but has been unable to fix the issue completely as the data is still accessible,” said Rajaharia.

Just Dial clarifies on reports of data breach. pic.twitter.com/UpygFmLOop — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) April 18, 2019

Just Dial has said that there is no data breach as claimed by Rajahria. The company also said that it had implemented adequate encryption for older APIs which were impacted. "All data on our platform is secure and protected" said Just Dial CFO Abhishek Bansal in an interview with ET Now.

