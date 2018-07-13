Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 13 July, 2018 17:12 IST

Juggernaut Books to feature English and Hindi video summaries on SHAREit

Interested users can access the books on the Juggernaut Books mobile application as well.

Publisher Juggernaut Books on 13 July announced its partnership with content platform SHAREit, enabling its Indian users to access English and Hindi video summaries of its books.

"SHAREit and Juggernaut will collaborate on a steady pipeline of books and continue to scale up the partnership to bring exciting content to the users," the publishing house said in a statement.

Representational image.

After surfing through the video content, interested users can access the books on the Juggernaut Books mobile application.

The application is a platform for writers and readers, wherein they can digitally publish their content and "stand a chance to win publishing contracts", or simply read books.

Juggernaut CEO Simran Khara said video summaries are "a great way to inspire people to take the first step towards discovering great stories".

