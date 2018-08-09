Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 15:57 IST

Journalists, scholars ask Facebook to review rules for research on the site

Mark Zuckerberg has been requested this in a letter, to which he has asked to respond by 7 Sept.

On behalf of a group of researchers and journalists, lawyers have sent out a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, asking that he alter Facebook’s rules, which restrict them from conducting research on the site.

This was first reported by The New York Times, that reveals that this letter asks Zuckerberg to make “amendment to the terms of service that would establish a safe harbor for certain kinds of journalism and research, while appropriately protecting the privacy of Facebook’s users and the integrity of Facebook’s platform.”

facebook mark zuckerberg 720

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The letter continues to explain the “safe harbor” as being “limited by design, and adoption of the proposed amendment would not substitute for disclosure of information to journalists, researchers, and the general public through other channels. We believe, however, that Facebook’s establishment of the safe harbor would meaningfully expand the space for digital journalism and research that is especially urgent.”

Stating urgency of the request, the letter also asks Facebook CEO to respond to it by 7 September 2018.

If you are wondering what kind of research has been restricted by Facebook on the platform, they are reports that investigate how the platform tracks its users, the increasing role of chatbots on Facebook, or the way Facebook’s adverts work. The platform has time and again restricted such content to be researched.

The said restrictions come when Facebook is under immense pressure because of its failure to stop Russia’s use of fake accounts during the 2016 elections, and of course the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The letter goes on to read: “We understand that, in the wake of revelations concerning the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook is facing new pressure to protect the data that users entrust to it. This pressure is warranted and indeed overdue. Addressing legitimate privacy concerns, however, need not entail the obstruction of public-interest journalism and research.”

Facebook’s head of global news partnerships responded to this saying, “Journalists and researchers play a critical role in helping people better understand companies and their products — as well as holding us accountable when we get things wrong. We do have strict limits in place on how third parties can use people’s information, and we recognize that these sometimes get in the way of this work.” However, she did not say if the request will be taken in account or if any changes to the rules will be made.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg sued over low earnings announcement that 'shocked' market

Jul 29, 2018

Facebook

Facebook loses $130 billion in market value as stocks fall by 20 percent

Jul 26, 2018

Facebook

2.5 billion people are using at least one Facebook-owned app, says Mark Zuckerberg

Jul 26, 2018

WhatsApp

Zuckerberg awaits India's nod to start WhatsApp payments feature in India

Jul 27, 2018

Facebook

Facebook bans an ad campaign featuring 400 year old paintings for nudity

Jul 25, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune takes a hit and loses over $15 billion in a day

Jul 27, 2018

science

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018

Wildfires

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc, here's how climate change aids the blazes

Aug 09, 2018

Sharks

Rare set of teeth from giant prehistoric mega-shark found on Australian beach

Aug 09, 2018